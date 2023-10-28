Jorge Martin took pole for the Thailand MotoGP after scorching to a new lap record on Saturday, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia only sixth on the grid.

Spain's Martin, who was securing his fourth pole in the last six races, gave himself a golden opportunity to close the 27-point gap to Italy's Bagnaia with four legs of the 20-race season to go.

He will be joined on the front row for both the 13-lap sprint race later Saturday and Sunday's 26-lap grand prix by Italy's Luca Marini and Spain's Aleix Espargaro.

Martin, riding for Pramac-Ducati, also started from pole a week ago in Australia.

But Martin's gamble on a soft rear tyre backfired badly as his fading rubber allowed him to be overtaken on a dramatic final lap by four riders, including Bagnaia on a factory Ducati.

