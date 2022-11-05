Jorge Martin took pole for this weekend’s season-closing Valencia MotoGP after qualifying on Saturday with title favourite Francesco Bagnaia on the third row.

Ducati rider Bagnaia has one hand on his maiden world championship with a 23-point lead going into the decider from champion Fabio Quartararo.

Quartararo, who at one stage held a 91-point lead over his Italian rival, posted the fourth fastest qualifying time to set off from the second row.

But he has a herculean task ahead of him if he is to retain his crown, not only needing to win but also requiring Bagnaia to finish lower than 14th.

Any other result and the MotoGP title will go to the first Italian rider since the legendary Valentino Rossi 13 years ago.

