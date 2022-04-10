Jorge Martin grabbed his second pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday as Ducati swept the first five places on the starting grid.

Martin, who was second in Argentina last weekend, put in a memorable performance after only sneaking into the final qualifying round.

He edged out Australia’s Jack Miller by just 0.003sec with fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, the world championship runner-up in 2021, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini making up the top five.

Martin has now qualified on the front row for all four races this season.

“After the accident in free practice (earlier Saturday), I didn’t expect to be on pole position today,” said the 24-year-old Spaniard.

