Spaniard Jorge Martin topped the timesheets on the opening day of the MotoGP pre-season test at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia Tuesday to ensure a Ducati domination as world champion Francesco Bagnaia suffered an early crash.

Riding a Prima Pramac machine, the 26-year-old Martin stamped his early dominance with a time of 1 min 58.904 sec on lap 15.

Last year’s championship runner-up then bettered that two hours into the session by clocking the fastest lap time of 1 min 57.951 sec.

His compatriot, 19-year-old sensation, Pedro Acosta came in second fastest with a time of 1 min 58.220 sec, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completing the top three.

