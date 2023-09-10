Jorge Martin won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to further close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac rider Martin, who also won Saturday’s sprint, is now 36 points behind world champion Bagnaia after winning from pole position well over a second ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

Injured Bagnaia completed the podium after a superb ride which delighted the home supporters at the Italian track.

Martin was on pole after smashing the lap record by nearly half a second in qualifying on Saturday morning, and the 25-year-old never looked troubled by the Italian pair chasing him.

