Martina Borg contributed with a goal to Sassari Torres’ 6-0 win over Reggiana Femminile, on Sunday.

Borg was given the nod to start in the first eleven in an important match for the Sardegna-based side as they are chasing Serie C’s top spot which guarantees Serie B promotion.

The Malta women’s international player grabbed her fourth Sassari goal this season as she doubled the score early in the first half before her team extended their lead to six goals, securing a comfortable victory away from home.

