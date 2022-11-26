Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez comes into the Argentina team for their must-win World Cup clash with Mexico at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made five changes from the team that succumbed so meekly to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match on Tuesday.

Three of those are in defence where full-backs Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel also come in with Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico dropping to the bench.

More details here.