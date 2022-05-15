Lautaro Martinez ensured the Serie A title race will head into the final week of the season on Sunday with a brace in Inter Milan’s 3-1 win at Cagliari to stay two points behind leaders AC Milan.

Reigning champions Inter had to win to have any hope of retaining thir league crown after Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 earlier in the day.

And goals in each half from Mattia Darmian’s and Martinez ensured that Simone Inzaghi’s side would push their local rivals down to the wire with a hard-fought victory in Sardinia.

Cagliari meanwhile stay two points behind Salernitana, who sit just outside the relegation zone.

