Lautaro Martinez shot Inter Milan into the last 16 of the Champions League with the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Salzburg, continuing his red-hot scoring form.

Argentina forward Martinez confidently fired home from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining at the Stadion Salzburg to secure passage to the knockout stage of Europe’s top club tournament.

Simone Inzaghi’s side sit second in Group D and cannot be caught by Salzburg who are seven points back in third with two games left to play.

Inter trail leaders Real Sociedad on goal difference and will now do battle with the Spanish outfit for top spot and a theoretically easier draw in the next round.

“I’m very happy because we have a very difficult group but we did what we needed to do and we got through to the next round,” said Martinez to Amazon Prime.

