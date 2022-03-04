Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick as Inter Milan went top of Serie A on Friday with a 5-0 win over rock-bottom Salernitana.

The result edges Inter a point clear of Napoli and AC Milan in a tight three-way title race with all three sides having played 27 matches.

Inter were on a five-game winless run so Friday’s romp is a boost ahead of their midweek return-leg Champions League last-16 clash with Liverpool, who lead 2-0 from their win in Milan last month.

