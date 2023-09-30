Lautaro Martinez scored all four goals as Inter Milan thrashed Salernitana 4-0 on Saturday to stay top in Serie A, while AC Milan kept pace with their city rivals after overcoming Lazio.

Inter rebounded from their first loss of the season midweek against Sassuolo thanks to a sensational second-half display from Martinez.

The Argentina striker dinked Marcus Thuram's superb ball over home goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to break the deadlock just past the hour.

Salernitana's Mateusz Legowski had a goal disallowed for offside before Martinez drilled in his second from a cross from Nicolo Barella.

