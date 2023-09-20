Lautaro Martinez struck late to snatch last season’s Champions League runners-up Inter Milan a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad on Wednesday, denying the Spanish side a triumphant return to the competition after a decade away.

Brais Mendez’s early goal split the sides in San Sebastian for most of the night but the hosts spurned several opportunities to build on their lead in an intense showing that left Simone Inzaghi’s team bruised but not beaten.

The Basque side’s performance was all the more notable given Inter’s 5-1 derby thrashing of rivals Milan on Saturday which kept them top of Italy’s Serie A.

Imanol Alguacil’s team came out strongly, with Mendez drawing a save from Yann Sommer before Ander Barrenetxea hit the post in a frantic opening.

