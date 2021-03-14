Lautaro Martinez nodded Inter nine points clear at the top of Serie A with his winner five minutes from time in a tight 2-1 win over Torino on Sunday.

But Roma’s Champions League push was dealt a blow after a 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Parma, who ended their 17-match winless streak.

Antonio Conte’s Inter once again needed their strike duo of Romelu Lukaku and Martinez to find a way through in a tough encounter in Turin.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.