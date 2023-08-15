Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino played down injury concerns over Lionel Messi on Monday as the resurgent MLS club prepared for a Leagues Cup semi-final clash with Philadelphia.

Argentina superstar Messi appeared to tweak his right ankle during a practice session in Fort Lauderdale early on Monday, according to multiple US reports.

Martino however later said there was no cause for concern over Messi’s fitness.

“I didn’t see exactly what happened but I imagine that if it had been something serious, the players would all be shocked and since they were all fine, I think nothing happened,” Martino said.

Less than a month into his career with Miami, Messi can help the club into their first final with a victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

