Valletta FC will have Japanese winger Taisei Marukawa and Serbian defender Mihailo Jovanovic in their squad for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Bala Town after the Citizens filed the registration papers of both their players.

Marukawa joins Valletta after a successful loan spell at the club. The Japanese winger is not a new face in Maltese football as for the last 18 months he was on the books of Senglea Athletic.

