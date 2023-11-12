Marzia Maatouk has been placed on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives joining her husband Jomic Calleja Maatouk who was placed soon after the couple went missing from Malta in August.

Marzia Maatouk, 23, is wanted for Illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

She was in July sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted of cannabis possession with intent.

The crime took place in August 2019 when she was just 19.

Marzia and Jomic, 30, who was convicted of importing explosives, are believed to have absconded from Malta, probably by sea, since no official sea and air departures list included their names.

The police believe the couple is in Serbia and that they either used false passports to get out of the country or crossed to Sicily by sea and then drove through Italy northwards.

Soon after their disappearance, Marzia’s family told Times of Malta they were fearing for her safety after the couple’s home was found in a mess.