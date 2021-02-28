Starting from Maserati’s roots to plan its future: the values of exclusivity, unique design and 100 per cent Italian DNA of cars of the past are renewed today in the models that mark the Brand’s New Era. It is in this spirit that Maserati celebrates the 70th anniversary of the A6G 2000.

The first A6G 2000, a car representative of the A6 series, built by Maserati from 1947 to 1956 and named in homage to Alfieri Maserati (hence the letter A) with a 6 indicating the engine type (straight 6) was delivered exactly 70 years ago, in February 1951.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com