Maserati’s successful Ghibli has already won several prizes and awards, and it has received a very special one as it won the ‘Upper Middle Class – Import’ category at Best Cars 2021. Initiator of this readers' choice is the leading German car magazine Auto Motor Und Sport. More than 100,000 readers had followed the call and picked their favourites from 378 vehicles in eleven categories. This is the 45th time that these prestigious awards have been held.

Davide Grasso, CEO Maserati, said: “Ghibli is an iconic Maserati model. With over 100,000 units produced since its launch in 2013, this model perfectly embodies our DNA and the brand’s values. For this reason we have chosen Ghibli to ignite the spark of electrification which projects the brand into the future: last year we revealed the new Ghibli Hybrid, the first hybrid vehicle in Maserati’s history.”

The success of the Maserati Ghibli underscores the brand’s claim for continuous development of its models. Even years after the debut of the sports sedan with its coupé silhouette, automotive connoisseurs are impressed. Especially for the current MY 2021, Ghibli received comprehensive technical and stylistic enhancements. Among other things, the completely new infotainment system MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) with a 10.1-inch screen in 16:10 upgrades the car. Furthermore, the new Maserati Connect programme enables the owner to stay connected to their vehicle and, for example, to be informed about the cars condition in detail.

For the first time a V8 engine is also available in the Ghibli’s range. The 580 hp 3.8 litre twin turbo unit accelerates the Ghibli Trofeo from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and provides a top speed of 326 km/h – a Maserati sedan has never been faster. The exclusivity of this version is also underlined by the new ‘Corsa’ driving mode and stylistic elements that make the uniqueness clearly recognizable.

Ghibli Hybrid is another milestone in Maserati’s history, which goes back more than 106 years. It initiates the electrification of the brand which is breaking into a new era.