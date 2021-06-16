Maserati has showcased its electric GranTurismo for the first time.

Photographed in prototype form – and while wearing heavy camouflage – the images show off the firm’s upcoming electric vehicle.

It’ll be the Italian firm’s first EV and is currently undergoing ‘intensive road and circuit testing’ in order to acquire the data for the car’s final setup.

It has been shown being put through its paces outside Maserati’s Innovation Lab and on the streets of Modena, Italy.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com