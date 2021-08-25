Maserati’s MC20 made its Northern California debut during the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event, where the vehicle appeared before crowds of fans on the Concept Lawn. The MC20, marking a new era for the Trident brand, was greeted with adulation by VIP spectators who took in the sleek lines of the mid-engine, two-seater sports car.

The Pebble Beach Concept Lawn is considered one of the highlights of Monterey Car Week in California, and the MC20 was there to impress with eyes watching from all over the globe as the event returned for 2021. The Concept Lawn showcases forward thinking design and innovation, which was more than evident in the striking aerodynamics of the MC20.

