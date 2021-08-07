Maserati’s MC20 super sports car made its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood’s 27th Festival of Speed, taking on the famous hill climb in the Supercar Run.

Over the four-day motoring event, Maserati MC20 was put to the test on the 1.16 mile course.

The MC20 is the Trident brand’s first mid-engine two-seater super sports car boasting a top speed of over 202mph, and is the first Maserati with a carbon fibre monocoque, meaning the whole car weighs in at a feather-light 1500kg. Paired with its powerful F1-derived engine, this combination ensures an exceptional power to weight ratio, for a jaw-dropping acceleration and top speed, achieving 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds. The Maserati Nettuno engine was displayed alongside the MC20 in the Supercar Paddock.

The Ghibli Trofeo, in Nero Ribelle, Maserati’s performance saloon, also made an appearance on the iconic hill climb as part of First Glance, showcasing its 580 hp V8 engine that can reach 62mph in 4.3 seconds.

For the remainder of the festival, both the MC20 and the Ghibli Trofeo thrilled spectators twice a day on the Goodwood hill climb and were on display in the Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock respectively.

