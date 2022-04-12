Motors Inc.’s ambition to be innovative and first reached a new level last week, with the presentation of a unique super sports car – the Maserati MC20 – which now proudly forms part of an array of luxury vehicles under the Motors Inc. Approved Used flag.

The Maserati MC20 has been described as the super sports car that pushes the boundaries of time, with a mid-engine, housed in a light body, ensuring a prodigious power to weight ratio, for a jaw dropping acceleration and top speed.

This car confirms yet again the triumph of Italian motorsport engineering. The MC20 boasts a hi-tech, ultra-light carbon fibre monocoque, developed and designed to make the vehicle stronger, faster, and dynamically phenomenal thanks to its high torsional and bending stiffness.

A one-of-a-kind in Malta, this hot-blooded pure-bred can be viewed at the Motors Inc. showrooms in Mdina Road Qormi, open Monday to Friday from 9am till 6pm and Saturdays from 9am till 12pm.