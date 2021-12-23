A letter written to the magical city of Miami: this is how MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham was born.

The ambassador of the Italian automotive brand becomes a designer with the help of the Maserati Centro Stile. Thanks to this union, the passion of the British champion for his second home city takes shape in a customised car that exemplifies the concepts of performance and sportiness: the MC20.

This project is part of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customisation programme, which in its various styles allows customers to create their tailor-made Maserati. The car, intended as a symbol of true luxury in the third millennium, shows the world its unique nature and personal character. Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank canvas and the House of the Trident truly offers an array instruments to create with. The rest is left to the clients' taste and inspiration, giving them the opportunity to set their own trends and express their personality.

After a personalised and collaborative design process, Beckham and the designers of the Maserati Centro Stile created the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham.

In this story, the starting point is Miami, the home of Beckham’s US soccer club, while the end result is black and pink, a chromatic dichotomy, as well as the interplay between glossy and matt surfaces. The team colors are, black and pink, and the uniforms are characterized by contrasting glossy-matt treatments.

Starting from this as an inspiration, the bodywork features a glossy black tone which contrasts with the Trident logos on the grille and on the C-pillar, in black, but with an opaque finish. The Maserati lettering on the rear is also opaque, while the MC20 badge on the door is pastel pink, as are the Brembo brake calipers.

The interior, in leather and Alcantara, is black with contrast-stitching in pink. The backrests, in Alcantara, are worked with a tone-on-tone laser engraving method and the headrest features a three-dimensional pastel pink embroidery. In the centre tunnel between the two seats, a personalised nameplate with a glossy-matte effect: at the top, next to the Trident, the Maserati Fuoriserie lettering is pastel pink, at the bottom the italics "For David" appears with an aluminium effect.

“I have always been a car enthusiast, so to be part of designing and creating my MC20 through the Fuoriserie customisation programme has been an amazing experience," Beckham said.

"Cars are about individual taste whether it’s the model, colour or small personal details on the inside. It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami and my football club there. It is a joy to be behind the wheel.”

