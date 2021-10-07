October 6, 1966 saw the opening of the 53rd edition of the Mondial de l’automobile de Paris, where the new Maserati Mexico – considered one of the finest Italian GT cars of all time – made its debut. The Mexico, designed by Vignale, was an exquisite car with sleek and immaculate lines: it was an elegant 2+2 coupé in pure Maserati style, but with a powerful sporty heart.

In fact, underneath its bonnet it concealed the road version of the racing engine derived from the 450 S. It was the third Maserati model to use this propulsion unit, after the Quattroporte and the 5000 GT.

