Maserati took centre stage last weekend as St Moritz welcomed the Snow Polo World Cup 2020, now in its 36th edition. The Italian carmaker premiered the Levante Royale Special Edition, a celebration of dynamic elegance, as guests gathered on the St Moritz lake to attend one of the most glamorous events of the social calendar. Maserati was the official sponsor of the event.

The official presentation of the exclusive Maserati Levante Royale was the highlight of the activities off the polo field: the SUV took pride of place in the Polo Village and guests were able to admire its elegant yet dynamic lines, beautifully set off by the Engadin mountains as a glorious backdrop. Among guests in attendance were a number of VIP personalities such as British polo star Malcolm Borwick and slalom world champion Giorgio Rocca.

Throughout its history, Maserati has created unique models and exclusive series. Among them, the 1986 Royale version of the third generation Quattroporte, a restyling featuring exclusive blue and green colours, improved interiors, with soft leather seats and extensive use of wood in the dashboard and door panels with only 51 units produced.

This new special series is available in two exclusive colours, Blu Royale and Verde Royale, and features 21-inch bespoke Anteo Staggered Anthracite wheels and silver brake calipers.

Its interiors, based on the GranLusso version, reflect the elegance and exclusivity of the Levante Royale through its materials: Pelletessuta leather by Ermenegildo Zegna or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in black/tan, high gloss Metal Net finishes and the distinctive “One of 100" plate, together with Bowers & Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof and tinted windows.