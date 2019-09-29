Maserati has a wave of plans for upcoming models, with the firm set to enter the electrification game — while also introducing a new sports car and SUV.

Set to arrive in 2020, the Italian car manufacturer’s first electrified model will be a hybrid variant of its Ghibli saloon, though specifics on the car have yet to be confirmed.

It’s also suggested its first all-electric cars will soon follow in the form of its next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio, stating these two vehicles ‘will herald the full electrification era for Maserati’.

Before that arrives though, the firm will introduce an all-new sports car in the same year the Ghibli hybrid is introduced. Again, details are scarce, though Maserati says it will be ‘packed with technology and reminiscent of [the manufacturer’s] traditional values’.

Following on from that will be a new SUV, which is set to become the flagship model for the firm. Though not confirmed, expect this to be a larger car than Maserati’s current sole SUV offering — the Levante. €800m has been earmarked to construct a new production line in Maserati’s Cassino, Italy factory for this car.

A similar amount is also being invested at the firm’s Turin plant too. This is to update its facilities to produce the new Ghibli hybrid, along with the upcoming GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Maserati’s Modena factory is also receiving upgrades to facilitate production of its new sports car, along with an upgraded paint shop in anticipation of a new bespoke customisation arm for the firm.