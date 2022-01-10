Maserati has revealed a first look at its MC20 convertible.

Shown wearing heavy camouflage, the prototype model can be seen leaving the gates of the firm’s Moderna plant. It shares a carbon fibre construction with the upcoming hard-top MC20 model, allowing for low weight but good levels of rigidity too.

It’s expected to be powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the coupe, which will likely deliver around 621bhp and 730Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of around 2.7 seconds.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com