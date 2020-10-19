Maserati Multi70 (ITA), skippered by Giovanni Soldini, crossed the finish line of the 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Royal Malta Yacht Club to take Multihull Line Honours at 20:41:31 CEST last night in an elapsed time of two days, eight hours 31 minutes 31 seconds.

Mana (ITA), owned by Riccardo Pavoncelli, finished fifteen minutes behind after a closely fought battle around the course.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta