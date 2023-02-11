ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Mashike 20

VALLETTA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, M. Guillaumier, E. Mashike-6.5 (K. Holmberg), R. Prsa-7 (80 R. Callegari), O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan, Jonny-6 (58 Eder), J. Mbong-6 (59 J. Ailton Soares), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli.

VALLETTA

C. Formosa, E. Ruiz, A. Zammit-5 (56 Niltinho), S. Dimech, E. Pena Beltre, F. Falcone-5 (56 W. Jebor), B. Kamdem, B. Paiber, J. Ngong, J. Wily-5 (46 R. Muscat), K. Bevis.

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Corbalan, Willy, Jonny, Ailton Soares, Eder.

BOV Player of the match Matthew Guillaumier (Ħamrun Spartans).

There’s no stopping the Ħamrun Spartans’ winning machine as the runaway Premier League leaders edged past Valletta to secure their eighth successive league victory.

An Elvis Mashike goal after 20 minutes of play was enough for the Spartans to secure all three points that put them 14 points clear of nearest rivals Gżira United and Birkirkara and a step closer to a ninth championship crown.

On the other hand, Valletta will feel disappointed with the result, particularly given their spirited performance in the second half, but they committed some costly errors that cost them the match and will surely hope to make up for this disappointment when the two teams meet again in the FA Trophy on Wednesday.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt