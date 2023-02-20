We see a lot of mashups in today’s world, but very few have been as successful as the exciting game of Slingo. Although the game of Slingo first appeared in 1996 when Sal Falcilia Sr invented it, it has certainly gained popularity as it developed over the following years.

Since its origin, Slingo has spread from brick-and-mortar casinos to online gaming platforms making it incredibly accessible. In its current state, Slingo is a widely played game in the online gambling community and can be found available to play at various UK slot sites and bingo sites.

What is Slingo?

This innovative game of gambling gained its catchy name for its link to both bingo and slot machines. See, Slingo takes characteristics from both previously mentioned games by combining the spinning reels of a slot machine with a 5x5 grid that is taken from a typical game of 75-ball bingo.

As a popular game, many different variants are available of the standard game of Slingo, which add more excitement. Larger grids and diverse power-ups are just some of the extra added fun you can expect to find on these different variations.

How to play

The objective of a game of Slingo is to use the numbers that appear on the slot reels to match the same numbers on the grid. While the reels mostly contain numbers, you may come across some symbols too. The four symbols that can be found include the following:

The Joker - Allows any number in the above column to be daubed

The Super Joker - Allows any number in the grid to be daubed

The Gold Coin - Awards points

The Free Spin - Awards a free spin token.

In each game, players are limited to a specific number of spins which is usually set at 20 to make complete lines and patterns more difficult. Originally, players would have to daub the matching numbers manually, but some Slingo versions offer “Slingo Vision” power-ups that would automatically daub numbers for the player.

As you begin to match numbers, those found on the grid are daubed as players attempt to complete full lines either horizontally, vertically or diagonally - just like in various bingo games. In some alternative variations of Slingo, players can complete certain patterns also to gain points.

The more points players collect, the higher they will travel up the prize ladder, and once all spins have been used, the player will be awarded the respective prize.

Why so popular?

A number of factors contribute to Slingo's extreme popularity, and the first comes from its ability to offer the best elements from both bingo and slot games. Both bingo and slots are highly played games in the online gambling industry, so it comes as a little surprise to find a mashup game of the two also gaining a lot of attention.

The combination of tantalisingly waiting for the spinning reels to stop cascading with the ability to daub off your own numbers actively provides a level of excitement that few other games can match.

Another reason for the immense popularity that Slingo has managed to build comes from the multiple variations, special symbols and available power-ups. These additional features add extra excitement and make no two games the same.

Additionally, certain variations allow for multiplayer compatibility, giving players the option to chat and compete with others.

Top five variants

There are plenty of options available when wanting to play Slingo. Still, there are certain titles that offer exceptional gameplay and are bound to give you the best possible gaming experience. Below you can find the top five Slingo variants and a small insight into what's on offer.

Rainbow Riches Slingo

Anyone that has played online slots will instantly recognise the name of this variant, with it taking inspiration from the popular online slot Rainbow Riches. This variant offers an RTP (Return To Player) of 95.6%, which is slightly better than other versions available. Players are required to complete a minimum of five Slingos to win, and a maximum prize of 1000x can be won in the bonus round.

Deal or No Deal Slingo

If you enjoy the popular TV programme Deal or No Deal, chances are you will love the Slingo version. Deal or No Deal Slingo features the famous numbered red boxes on the grid to create the Deal or No Deal theme. Players get to select one of the available boxes to be their own, and as numbers are marked off, the corresponding box is removed from the list. Although difficult to win, a maximum prize of £100,000 is available.

X Factor Slingo

If you enjoyed playing Slingo Riches, then you can expect to have plenty of fun on X Factor Slingo with it running on the same engine. However, X Factor Slingo begins to differ from its counterpart when we consider the three progressive jackpots it offers, granting players huge winning potential. Winning the progressive jackpots is achieved by collecting 7, 8 or 9 of the X Factor symbols which appear on the reels. Stakes start at £2 per spin and max out at £100 per spin.

Love Island Slingo

There are plenty of TV tie-in Slingo games available, but one of the most popular currently available is Love Island Slingo. Although the maximum prize sits at just 50x your stake, you can enjoy slightly increased prizes at the lower end of the paytable. Special symbols include beach balls and sharks, replacing the typical joker and devil symbols.

Slingo showdown

Slingo Showdown is one variant that is bound to catch your attention, with it adding characteristics from a third game to the mix. As well as displaying both bingo and slot features, you can enjoy poker features. The usual slot reels have been replaced with five cards that are dealt each time, and players must attempt to get dealt a winning poker hand, as Slingos do not count towards a win. However, collecting four or more Slingos will add a multiplier to a winning poker hand. The jackpot prize sits at a whopping 1500x your stake.

Tips and tricks

Typically, there is a lot of luck involved when playing Slingo, with the player having zero control over the numbers that appear on the reels. However, skill still has a part to play in this exciting game.

One of the best ways to maximise your winning potential is by utilising the available powerups, but doing so wisely. Joker wilds are one powerup that you can use to complete Slingos, as they allow you to select a number of your choice.

If you have the option to complete a Slingo with a Joker wild, then we advise doing so, even though there is a chance your number might appear on the next spin anyway. However, it is not advised to use a Joker if you are multiple numbers away from completing a Slingo.

Before jumping into a game of Slingo, it can be a good idea to check whether or not multipliers are available. Utilising games with multipliers always seems like a good idea as they boost the prizes available. However, on the downside, whenever there are larger prizes at stake, you can expect the RTP (Return To Player) percentage to decrease respectively, which can overall see you win less.

