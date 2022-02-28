A shop attendant was held at knifepoint by two masked men on Sunday night, the police said.

In a statement on Monday morning, the police said that the incident happened at around 12.45 am on St Paul’s Bay’s Triq Efesu.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that two masked men, armed with a knife, had walked into the shop and demanded money.

The cashier, a UK man, aged 55, handed over the money held in the cash register and the two men fled the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said they are investigating the matter and a search for the two men is ongoing.