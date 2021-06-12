A man caught outside a nightclub without a mask while breaching a court-imposed curfew has allowed out on bail after pleading guilty to the charges.

Denilson Manicaro, 21, from Paola, tried to run away when asked for his details and then injured the police while resisting his arrest early on Saturday in Paceville, police inspector Jonathan Cassar told a court.

Manicaro, who is facing separate charges related to setting a policeman’s car on fire, was out on bail at the time.

When arraigned in court on Saturday, he insisted on pleading guilty to the charges brought against him, even after being warned by the court that he could face up to two years in jail.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono said that now that the law on the breaching of bail had changed, giving the court discretion on the forfeiture of the bail bond and the previously mandatory rearrest, his client was admitting to the charges.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello upheld a request for a pre-sentencing report.

She also upheld a request for bail against an €800 deposit and a €4,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to be home between 9pm and 7am.

Manicaro was on bail over criminal proceedings on arson.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was also defence counsel.