Some of Berlin's most legendary clubs will reopen Saturday for a one-off event to highlight the pandemic-hit sector's fight for survival, giving party-starved revellers a chance to show off their socially distant dance moves.

The "Day of Club Culture" open-house event is being organised by local authorities and Berlin's Club Commission nightlife organisation, with each of the around 40 participating venues receiving a €10,000 grant.

Among those taking part are some of the German capital's best-known party temples, including About Blank, Club Der Visionaere, Sisyphos, Tresor, Schwuz and the Kitkatclub.

For the first time since the coronavirus shut them down more than six months ago, they will be allowed to pump out the music again as they host a range of mainly outdoor events in compliance with COVID-19 precaution measures like social distancing and mask-wearing.

The events, ranging from concerts and dancing to debates and exhibitions, are set to start around midday and end by 1.00am (2300 GMT) at the latest.

The day was chosen to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Germany's reunification following the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"For many people in the cultural scene, it's not just about preservation, but also about making the gravity of the situation and the value of culture understood," DJ Laura Rochlitzer, who will be spinning tracks at club Anomaly, told AFP.

"We are a part of Berlin and we have a big influence on urban life and tourism," she added.

Klaus Lederer, Berlin's culture senator, told a news conference that clubs were more than a PR attraction for the city of Berlin. They are also "safe spaces" that are welcoming to minority groups and encourage diversity.

Fears of the virus spreading among tightly packed crowds in enclosed spaces forced clubs to be among the first to close at the start of the pandemic, and they will likely be among the last venues allowed to reopen, he said.

As part of a massive coronavirus rescue package to cushion the economic impact from the pandemic, the German government has unlocked over €1 billion in aid for the country's cultural industries, including €150 million for private music venues and nightclubs.

"We need the clubs," federal culture minister Monika Gruetters has said.