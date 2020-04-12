The entire team of Linkman Group (High Rock LTD) has decided to contribute to the protection of the healthcare personnel of Malta by providing free protective masks.

Through this initiative by Linkman Group (High Rock LTD), Mater Dei Hospital and St James Hospital were each supplied with 2, 000 protective masks for free.

Thus, Linkman Group (High Rock LTD) aims to participate in the security and sustainability of the Malta islands, besides hoping to stimulate further donations from other companies during these difficult times.

DHL Malta participated in this initiative by providing transportation of these products at their expense, while Linkman Group (High Rock LTD) bore the full cost of the protective masks and the accompanying customs’ charges.

High Rock Ltd is a purchasing group specialised in the field of laboratory and medical products through its brand Linkman Group. For more info, visit https://linkman-group.eu/en/675-medical.