The public health authorities have published fresh guidelines for schools aimed formalising earlier comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci that masks will no longer be mandatory once the new term starts on Monday.

The document comes just days before the start of school on Monday and amid confusion over whether schools will be free to set their own rules.

But while a new document was published on Thursday, it provides little additional information as to whether schools will be able to make up their own rules on face coverings.

Times of Malta is informed that the issue is not within the health authorities' remit as they are only responsible for the drafting of guidelines and therefore cannot control whether the schools enforce stricter rules.

Times of Malta reviewed the document as well as questions on the matter sent in by readers.

What does the document say?

The bulk of the document is made up of existing guidelines that have been in place for over a year and which had already been outlined in the previous one published in December.

The major change is in the fifth section entitled 'masks'.

"It will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in schools," the document reads.

Can I (or my child) still wear my mask if I want to?

Yes. The document makes it clear that "individuals are free to make their own assessment of risk for themselves and for their children". This means that anyone wishing to stay with the mask on can do so.

This, the authorities said, is based on evidence that "still shows that wearing a mask is an effective means of preventing viral spread to others in conjunction with maintaining an adequate physical distance from others".

Can schools still force students and teachers to wear masks?

The document does not make any mention of whether schools can enforce their own rules. Times of Malta is seeking clarifications on the matter.

The only reference to how schools should implement the rules is in the introduction, although there is no mention of whether they are free to make up their own rules.

"Each school should adapt these guidelines according to the specific setup of the school itself and in line with any other guidelines as issued from time to time by the public health authorities."

Are there any other changes?

The only other change, aside from that related to masks, is linked to gatherings.

"All activities which used to take place pre-COVID-19 pandemic should take place keeping basic mitigation measures in mind.

"Gatherings involving the school community can take place in line with the general principles of cohorting and physical distancing... Schools are responsible for taking the measures necessary to mitigate against any potential viral transmission."

Does that mean I can now attend a concert at my child's school?

Yes. In fact, those attending an indoor seated event do not require any vaccine or test certification.

When it comes to standing events, there are no guidelines that are specific to schools. As with all other standing events, attendees should be in possession of a vaccine certificate.

"It is advisable that the general principles of masking, hand hygiene, physical distancing and good ventilation are still encouraged."