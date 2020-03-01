The public is today being invited to a traditional Russian event at Corinthia St George’s Bay, St Julian’s.

The Russian equivalent of carnival, Maslenitsa, comes from maslo, meaning ‘butter’ in Russian. According to folk etymology, the word ‘carnival’ is derived from carne vale, meaning ‘farewell to meat’.

Maslenitsa was held to enjoy a feast of pancakes glazed with butter and other tasty food before em­barking on a spiritual journey for Orthodox Lent (which starts tomorrow) and fasting for 40 days.

Traditions old…

Maslenitsa is a very old feast that marks the point where winter and spring meet for a ‘battle’ to see who’s the boss. In this fight, winter always lo­ses and spring takes over, bringing light and awakening nature.

In the old days, Russians used to celebrate Maslenitsa for a whole week, with each day having its own symbolic meaning and activities.

At the end of the festivities, a huge straw doll dressed up in women’s clothes representing winter would be placed on the top of a hill to be burnt in a sacred fire.

During Maslenitsa week, people would enjoy sledge riding, clown performances, street parties and puppet shows led by Petrushka – one of the most famous ‘buffoon’ characters. The merrymaking was also very family-oriented.

Relatives would visit each other and the women, young and old, would prepare delicious festive food.

The most important day of Maslenitsa was called ‘Forgiveness Sunday’. On this day, people would exchange visits and ask each other to take their faults off them. Mutual forgiveness would be sealed with a kiss and by a low bow.

...and modern

Most of the old Maslenitsa traditions are still very much alive. Even in the 21st century, Russians still look forward to celebrating that special moment when spring wins over winter, bringing warmth and joy.

Although nowadays people cannot really stretch Maslenitsa for an entire week, many hold all the festive activities on the last Sunday before Lent. Families get together, enjoy winter sports, play with snowballs and make snowmen.

The ancient ritual of asking for mutual forgiveness is also alive and kicking. Fami­ly members, relatives, friends and colleagues make it a point to receive each other’s indulgences.

And the climax of the carnival is, of course, the burning the effigy of Maslenitsa.

Tasty bliny

There is yet another very important symbol of Maslenitsa carnival – golden, mouth-watering, irresistible pancakes.

Maslenitsa is also part of an ancient pagan solar cult. Pancakes (bliny in Russian) represent the sun itself. Nowadays, Russians eat this easy-to-prepare dish all year round, not only during carnival. Very often, the pancakes are not considered as a dessert and are stuffed with sour cream, mushrooms, meat, fish or caviar.

Maslenitsa food festivals take place outdoors, toget­her with fairs, sales and bazaars where visitors can get a hot cup of tea poured from a steaming samovar.

Maslenitsa in Malta

Regardless whether winter is snowy or sunny, Maslenitsa is celebrated wherever there are Russians. Every year, the Russian community in Malta organises a big get-together with a range of activities for children and adults. Russians and their foreign partners and friends play, chat, sing, laugh and, of course, eat pancakes and other traditional Russian food.

This year, Maslenitsa will be celebrated today from 11am to 4pm at Corinthia Hotel, St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, with live performances, a children’s corner, quizzes, workshops, a lottery and gifts.

The food menu will include traditional Russian pancakes, pilau rice and shashlik (grilled meat).

For those who are less adventurous, local food will also be available if required.

There will also be a small fair where one can purchase Russian food, souvenirs and handmade crafts.