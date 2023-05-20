Ryan Mason insisted Harry Kane was not saying farewell to Tottenham after the England captain waved to fans following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Brentford.

Kane’s brilliant free-kick put Tottenham ahead after eight minutes in north London as the striker reached 30 goals in all competitions this term.

But Brentford hit back to win as Bryan Mbeumo’s double and Yoane Wissa’s late goal left frustrated Tottenham fans chanting for chairman Daniel Levy to be axed.

Following Tottenham’s final home game of a dismal campaign, the players did a lap of honour in front of a largely empty stadium.

Kane waved to the fans who had stayed in what was interpreted as a goodbye amid growing uncertainty over his future.

