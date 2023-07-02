Masquerade Malta will soon hold auditions to find the adult cast of its production of Oliver!, which is set for performances in April 2024 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Those with strong singing, acting and dance skills can audition between July 30 and August 2 for any of the adult lead and ensemble roles in the musical’s large cast, including Nancy, Bill Sikes, Mr Bumble, Widow Corney, Bet and Mr Brownlow.

Meanwhile, Masquerade will look for committed and enthusiastic young people to join the company of this musical theatre piece in the roles of Oliver, the Artful Dodger and the children’s ensemble in further auditions to be held in September.

The full selected cast will start rehearsals in early January 2024 at M Space in Msida.

Winning multiple Tony Awards and with an Academy Award-winning film adaptation, Oliver! has captured the imagination of audiences for generations.

Lionel Bart’s famous score is packed full of songs everyone knows and loves, including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, I’d Do Anything, Who Will Buy?, Where is Love? and Oom-Pah-Pah.

Equally timeless, the musical’s coming-of-age story – based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist – follows a young, orphaned boy who must navigate Victorian London’s seedy underworld in his search for love.

Those interested in auditioning for Masquerade’s 2024 production of Oliver! should e-mail veronica@masquerademalta.com for an audition pack and to reserve a place. For more information, visit masquerademalta.com.