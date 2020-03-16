Mass celebrations are being transmitted daily at 9.30am on TVM2 and on the websites www.knisja.mt, www.newsbook.com.mt, and on www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbHxpLLyeKjcR2x26-d_YPzTYSK8Qhc-Q.

Mass celebrated at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary is transmitted on Saturdays at 6.30pm.

The rosary is being recited from Monday to Friday at 5.30pm on the same local channels, and on www.youtube.com/playlist? list=PLbHxpLLyeKjfjtWx9wAk9gAw3vct5nj8C.

For urgent queries related

to activities of the Maltese archdiocese, one may call the helpline 7924 1281 daily from 9am to 4pm or e-mail info@maltadiocese.org.