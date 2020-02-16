Last Monday, in celebration of St Paul’s Shipwreck feast, Heritage Malta invited the public to attend Mass in the historical chapel of San Pawl Milqi.

The small chapel was constructed in the mid-17th century, replacing an earlier one that was built in the 15th century. Both were erected on the remains of a Roman villa, which is traditionally connected with the house of Publius and, therefore, the place where St Paul was welcomed by the first citizen.

The event also included a guided tour of the archaeological remains on site.