On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Malta Catholic Action’s founding a thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated today at 4pm by Mgr Joseph Galea-Curmi at St Sebastian church, Qormi. All are invited to attend.

The Catholic Action has close ties with Id-Dar tal-Providenza. In 1962 the Catholic Action had acquired on emphytuesis from the Admiralty the site in Siġġiewi where its ecclesiastical assistant, Fr Mikiel Azzopardi, founded the residential home for people with disabilities.

The Catholic Action continues to contribute to the spiritual and human formation of its members from all walks of society via social commitment and evangelisation.