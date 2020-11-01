Archbishop Charles Scicluna will today celebrate Mass on the feast of All Saints, at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, at 9.30am. During Mass, three seminarians in their fifth year of preparation at the seminary will ask the archbishop to accept them officially as candidates for diaconal and priestly ordination.

Tomorrow, at 9.30am, in remembrance of All Souls Day, the Archbishop will celebrate Mass at the Addolorata Cemetery chapel, for the suffrage of the souls of the victims of COVID-19. For this Mass, the Archbishop is inviting a relative of each victim to attend. Due to space restrictions, relatives must inform their parish priest as soon as possible with their intentions.

Christians are also invited to pray for all souls who have departed before us, as a sign of faith and in the hope of resurrection and that, through God’s mercy, they are cleansed from all sin.

The two Masses will be broadcast on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.