Mass in favour of life will be celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The annual celebration, including the blessing of pregnant women, is organised by Dar Ġużeppa Debono, who invites all families, especially those expecting a child, to attend.

One can follow Mass on Radju Marija or Gozo diocese YouTube/Facebook.

Dar Ġużeppa Debono is a Church entity, providing help for single parents. In its 35 years of existence, Dar Ġużeppa Debono promoted the value of life from conception and the importance of healthy relationships in our lives.

Run by volunteers, Dar Gużeppa Debono provides residence, support and professional help to single mothers, fathers and their families with the help of other agencies. It also organises seminars and pro-life activities in schools and parishes.

The aim of Dar Gużeppa Debono is to educate young and adults alike to learn respect themselves and the life of an unborn child.

Dar Ġużeppa Debono, founded by Bishop Nikol Cauchi in 1985, is situated in Għajnsielem, close to Our Lady of Lourdes sanctuary.