Bishop George Bugeja, OFM, the Apostolic Vicar of Tripoli, concelebrated Mass of Thanksgiving, together with Fr Hayden Williams, OFM, and sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on February 5.

Mgr Bugeja was giving thanks to the Lord for the missionary life and ministry entrusted to him and also as a special prayer to Mary, Mother of God, to help him throughout his pastoral ministry.

Mgr Bugeja, who will be returning to Libya in the coming days, has been the Apostolic Vicar of Tripoli since February 2017.

Born in Xagħra on July 1, 1962, he entered the novitiate of the Friars Minor on October 2, 1978, and was ordained priest on July 5, 1986. Apart from his philosophical and theological studies, he holds a diploma in journalism and spirituality.

Mgr Bugeja started his ministry in Tripoli at a time when Libya was still going through civil unrest and political instability which followed the collapse of the Gaddafi regime in 2011.

Mgr Bugeja was consecrated bishop at the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, on September 4, 2015.