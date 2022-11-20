At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs on Sunday, police said.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening. We got an initial phone call at about 11:57 in the evening (0657 GMT Sunday) that there was an active shooting at a local club known as Club Q," said police spokesperson Pamela Castro.

Castro said officers responded and "they did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside."

"We have 18 injured and five deceased," she said.

Club Q has responded by saying it "is devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," it posted on Facebook.

More to follow