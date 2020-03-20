Two establishments in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and in Ġnejna, as well as a massage parlour in Buġibba, have been caught breaking the rules for establishments to remain closed.

The rules are part of a set of measures aimed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Up till now, 1850 inspections have been carried out, including 450 in the last 24 hours.

In Gozo, 270 inspections were carried out, and no infringements being recorded.

found open. Abuses are to be reported on 2169 2447.

Breach of quarantine

In the last 24 hours, the authorities also conducted 378 inspections in Malta, and 34 in Gozo on people in mandatory quarantine.

Eight persons were found to have broken the law and were fined €3,000 each. This brings the number of fines issued by the authorities up to 19.

The authorities again appealed for responsibility and for people to follow the directives being issued.