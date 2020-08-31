Massimo Vella has been elected executive head of servizz.gov, the government said on Monday.

He took on the new role earlier in August when the agency was entrusted with new responsibilities, including the digitisation of public services.

Born in 1968, Vella has a Bachelors and Masters degree in information technology. He joined the public sector in 1989, and has, among others, participated in the drafting of the Mapping Tomorrow Strategy, National Cyber Security Strategy and Tallinn Declaration.