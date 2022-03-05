A €20 million afforestation project in Inwadar aiming to create an area of woodland larger than Buskett, and covering 315,000 square metres of land, commenced on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on the project, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said 50,000 trees would be planted in the National Park of Inwadar.

“We are investing €4 million a year so that we can have a woodland in the South of Malta that would strengthen the biodiversity in the area and which would be sustainable,” she said, explaining that new water would be used to irrigate the trees.

Currently, the project was in the preparatory phase and Parks Malta was clearing the site of invasive and alien species, she pointed out.

A steering committee, comprised of Parks Malta representatives, architects, tree experts, and agrictural sector representatives, was tasked with carrying forward the ambitious project, she said.