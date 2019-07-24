A massive, 15,500 square-metre green area in Attard, which had been included in the 2006 rationalisation exercise, is in the process of being built.

The Planning Authority has so far green-lighted a number of applications on the site in Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri and Triq Dun Ġwann Theuma.

A substantial part of the site is earmarked for the development of villas with pools while the rest is earmarked for the development of blocks of maisonettes, apartments and penthouses.

The site, on the backside of the American Embassy complex at Ta’ Qali, had originally been an Outside Development Zone area but a rationalisation exercise in 2006 turned it into a developable area.

The large site essentially has three sections: an area with a total of 19 plots for villas with pools; an area where an application has already been submitted for the development of 25 terraced houses with pools; and another area with seven plots for the development of four-storey apartment blocks.

The three sites are separated by car-free zones.

In the villa area, only 10 of the 19 plots have so far submitted plans to develop the land.

The plans, many of which are still awaiting the green light from the Planning Authority, will see the excavation of underground garages and the development of an overlying two-storey dwelling, complete with a pool.

The Planning Authority has so far given the green light to the construction of seven villas with underlying semi-basements, garages and pools.

One of the sites which is already being excavated to accommodate basement garages. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The rest are pending but have all been slated for approval.

The large project for 25 terraced houses all with underlying garages and a pool is recommended for refusal due to lack of a sanitary report from an engineer. Objectors to this project have raised concerns about the lack of studies on the social, traffic and environmental impacts.

Residents living in the vicinity complained that following the 2006 rationalisation process, the site was designated as a villa area. However, it is now being earmarked for apartments which will lower the value of their properties.

The Attard local council also objected to the project, noting that the application for terraced houses does not respect what had been decided during the rationalisation exercise.

The Planning Authority in the past few months approved all four applications for apartment blocks overlooking Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri.

One project approved in March will see a 15-car garage complex at basement level, four maisonettes at ground floor level, 12 apartments from first to third floor level and two penthouses at receded floor level.

Another project approved in January but where work started last month will see the construction of a six-car garage underground complex, two maisonettes at groundfloor level, six apartments from the first to the third floor and two penthouses at receded floor level.

The third plot of land will see a 14-car garage complex at basement level, three maisonettes, nine apartments at first, second and third floor and two penthouses at penthouse level. This project was green-lighted earlier this month.

The final project, approved in March, will see a garage complex with four overlying maisonettes, nine apartments and two penthouses at receded floor level.