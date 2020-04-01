A database containing 337,384 records of Maltese voters’ personal information has been exposed, according to a data breach monitor.

The data includes names, addresses, ID card details and phone numbers and appears to be from the electoral register. It is no longer accessible online.

Online monitoring service Under The Breach first announced the breach, tweeting on Tuesday that data had been left exposed by a Maltese IT company.

According to the monitoring service, local company C-Planet IT Solutions Limited had left the data available for anyone to access without a password or any other authentication.

Contacted on Wednesday, C-Planet IT Solutions said it would not be replying to any questions on what it described as a mishap, insisting the data was "old". The company is expected to release a statement on the matter.

Sources told Times of Malta it appeared the company had left a 102MB database file on a server with an opened directory. The file is a backup copy of several MySQL databases, including one named "Elec_Registery".

MySQL is an open-source database management system.

Last year the Data Protection Commissioner had imposed a €5,000 fine on the Lands Authority after an investigation of a major data breach that was exposed by Times of Malta.